BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials tell 7News they’ve arrested a man in connection to a Steubenville shooting in June where an 18-year-old was shot.

The arrest happened near the Route 9 exit off I-70.

Authorities say they arrested 26 year old Tyler Pesta of Steubenville, OH this evening. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas tells 7NEWS that Pesta had a warrant out of Jefferson County for Felonious Assault. He’s currently being held without bond.

BREAKING: Belmont County Officials have arrested Tyler Pesta, who is wanted in connection to the Steubenville shooting on Shirley Circle last month. 18 year old, Landon McShane was shot during the incident. Stay with @WTRF7News as this is a developing story. — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) July 7, 2022

Last month, Steubenville Police responded to a shots fired call at 128 Shirley Circle and also received a call of a shooting victim at Trinity Hospital. 18-year-old Landon taken to the hospital by his parents after he was dropped off at their residence. The shooting happened on June 13.

