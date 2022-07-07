BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Belmont County officials tell 7News they’ve arrested a man in connection to a Steubenville shooting in June where an 18-year-old was shot.
The arrest happened near the Route 9 exit off I-70.
Authorities say they arrested 26 year old Tyler Pesta of Steubenville, OH this evening. Belmont County Sheriff Dave Lucas tells 7NEWS that Pesta had a warrant out of Jefferson County for Felonious Assault. He’s currently being held without bond.
Last month, Steubenville Police responded to a shots fired call at 128 Shirley Circle and also received a call of a shooting victim at Trinity Hospital. 18-year-old Landon taken to the hospital by his parents after he was dropped off at their residence. The shooting happened on June 13.
