BELMONT COUNTY, OhIo (WTRF)

Moms of young children already show up at the Ohio Valley Mall every Tuesday at 11 a.m. for Toddler Tuesdays, when they are led in a different craft activity every week.

So the Belmont County Health Department invites them to show up at 10:30 a.m. and take a walk in the mall, pushing their child in a stroller, for 30 minutes until the toddler activity time begins.

Tag Along Tuesdays are geared toward mothers but there’s no charge and anyone who would like to take a walk can join in.

It’s an outreach program of the Walk With A Doc program that takes place on the second Saturday of every month at 9 a.m.

That program, sponsored by Trinity Health System, presents a doctor, giving a quick talk on a different subject each month, and then walks with the participants through the mall from 9-10 a.m.

They meet near the customer service kiosk in the center court.

The Tag Along Tuesday walk counts toward the three Walk With A Doc walks that allow the participant to receive a free T-shirt.