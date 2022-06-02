BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Thursday night, the Capstone Soccer Complex in St. Clairsville was the host for one of the Ohio Valley’s most delicious fundraisers of the year. We’re, of course, talking about the St. Clairsville Noon Rotary’s Taste of the Valley.

This marks the 21st year for the event.

The festivities featured 20 of the area’s favorite eateries, and also had live music and a silent auction. The Taste of the Valley is the largest fundraiser that the Rotary puts on each year, and the money allows them to do a lot to help the area.

“And it’s really important to us, because we put all that money back into the community. So we put it into local charities, we put it into community projects, and so we are so appreciative of the restaurants that have come out tonight. You know they’ve given their time, their treasure, their talent and their delicious food.” Melinda Thompson, Chair of the Taste of the Valley Committee

About 500 people came out tonight. The organizers also tell us that they were very thankful that the weather cooperated.

The Rotary Club gave out about $40,000 total last year to local organizations and charities, and they also do a multitude of service projects across the Ohio Valley.