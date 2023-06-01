BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

A tasty fundraiser was back Thursday evening at the Capstone Soccer Complex in St. Clairsville.

Local restaurants and caterers got to show off some of their favorite menu items at St. Clairsville Rotary’s Taste of the Valley.



This marks the 22nd year for the event.



The festivities featured over 20 of the area’s favorite eateries, and also had live music and a silent auction.



The Taste of the Valley is the largest fundraiser that the Rotary puts on each year–and the money allows them to do a lot to help the community.