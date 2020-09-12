Team RWB Wheeling hikes 11 miles for the fallen of 9/11

OHIO AND BELMONT COUNTY (WTRF) — It’s an 11-mile hike that Team Red White and Blue Wheeling is taking… all to never forget the day that shook our nation 19 years ago.

This is the first of it’s kind that the Wheeling Chapter is doing.

About 40 were on the walk. But not all have to go all 11 miles… that’s just the farthest they could go. People could have jumped in at the last five or three miles to go.

It was about a five-hour-long walk, starting at the Courthouse to the Sunoco in Saint Clairsville and finishing off at Heritage Port… all the while remembering those who have fallen on that tragic day back in 2001.

“We’ll never forget. We’ll never forget 9/11. We’ll never forget the family members lost that day. We’ll never forget the people that continue to lose their lives, and the war of terrorism. This is something that’s ongoing, and it needs attention, and that’s what we’re doing.” Tiffany Stephen, Chapter Captain for the Wheeling Team Red, White, and Blue

“It means so much to me for us to get together to remember the fallen, to remember the unity our nation had, to feel that sensation.” Alicia Sargent, Social Event Coordinator for Team Red White and Blue Wheeling

Most walked while carrying flags.

Some walked as early as 7 this morning and finished off around noon. There was a Color Guard and National Anthem Ceremony just after that.

Team RWB Wheeling has plans to do this every year.