BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Over the next two days Texas Longhorns will invade the Buckeye State.

But, believe it or not, we’re not talking about football.



For the first time, the Ohio River Valley Texas Longhorn Association will host their annual show in Belmont County.



More than 130 Texas Longhorns from as many as seven states and thirty different ranches will be judged in a number of categories.



Friday’s event included a youth show that ranged from a pee-wee division up to a veterans showmanship division.



A halter show will get underway Saturday at 9 a.m. and is open to all ages.

“For the past decade or so we have put on a show in Wooster, Ohio. This is the first time we held it in Belmont County. We’ve got a great facility here at the Belmont County Fairgrounds. Got a new group and a new public and a new atmosphere.” Doug Burris, President, Ohio River Valley Longhorn Association

Kids who participate in the youth division can accumulate points that could allow them to compete in that National Championship Show in Oklahoma this fall.