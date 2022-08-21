ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – “The best thing about it is that it’s wholesome fun for the entire family.”

“An event for the entire family”🇵🇱🥟The 28th Annual Barton Polkafest in St. Clairsville will have you on your feet and immersed in the Polish community with polka music and DELICIOUS pierogis😉🤍❤️ They will be at the Barton Fireman’s field until 8pm!@WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/eSihDTwDm0 — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) August 21, 2022

Polka has a way of making you want to get up to dance as Mike Matousek and Frank Liszka, business leader and arrangement coordinator of The Boys had to say. They have shared their love of polka music for over 50 years and are continuing today in St. Clairsville. “You will not find a more fraternal group of people than in Polka Music, and that is the same no matter where you go.” Mike Matousek, Business Leader, “The Boys”

In fact, Polkafest Chairperson, Cara Gazdik says that the Barton Polkafest is expecting well over 1000 visitors from as far as Canada to share this love.

“So, my favorite part is seeing the people because every year, people come from Cleveland, from Massachusetts, from all over. So, my favorite part is seeing the people when I’m able to get out of the kitchen.” Cara Gazdik, Polkafest Chairperson

This event is free to the public, but all other proceeds and donations are going towards the Barton Volunteer Fire Department’s new station.

Fire Chief, Kirk Smolenack, says that he looks forward to having more room at the station to better serve the community.

“There’s a lot of old timers here that used to, maybe, live here or have come back to town. It’s really heartwarming to have the support that we do.” Kirk Smolenack, Fire Chief, Barton Fire Department

If you are looking for good food, good music, and good company – the Barton Polkafest is the place to be.