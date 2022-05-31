BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Res Care Community Living of Ohio was getting a new chest freezer for their Pine View Drive facility in Belmont.

They decided to donate their current freezer to the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

But before giving them the freezer, they wanted to fill it with everything that homeless pets at the shelter could enjoy.

“All the clients and staff have donated a ton of great toys, food and clothing, and laundry detergent for the Belmont County Animal Shelter,” says Res Care Program Manager, Tina Carelli.

“Well yet again the community has come through for the Belmont County Animal Shelter. It’s people like this, that work at Res Care, that care about the animals, and their clients. it’s just a wonderful thing,” says Belmont County Dog Warden, Lisa Williams.

By the way, that chest freezer still works.

So they will use it at the shelter for special food and hamburger meat that they add to the dogs’ regular food as a treat.