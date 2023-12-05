BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but the holiday fun was on full display Tuesday night at The Experience Church.

The Experience Church invited hundreds of families to come out for their annual Jingle Jam.

Amid all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, the Jingle Jam was designed to provide a fun, safe and family friendly experience to help teach kids about what this time of year really means.

“It is geared toward kids pre-K through 5th grade to come with their families. It’s just a time that they can come and really learn about the real meaning of Christmas, but in a really fun, chaotic and energetic way. We have crafts, we have games, we have snacks; just so much fun for the family.” Tiffany Becker, Senior Director of Children’s Experiences at The Experience Church

The Experience Church hosts this event every year for Christmas and Easter.

You can learn more by visiting their Facebook page, or by going to their website.