ST.CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A seven-year journey of Building Hope and empty land has led Experience Church to their new future home in St. Clairsville, where they will be able to fit nearly double the guests they can accommodate now at their Bridgeport location.

”We decided that we needed to have more space for more people to find hope, follow Jesus and discover purpose and so that’s when this building came to life.” Angel Regel – Executive Director, The Experience Church

Along with this new space comes an extension of their TE Learning Center, a daycare through the Experience Church.

Coming this fall, the new kids wing of Experience Church will be filled with around 85 children from the ages of 6-weeks old to five years old as a registered childcare facility.

”We’re in a childcare crisis, and not only do we need childcare – we need quality, sustainable, fun, nurturing, safe childcare for kids. So, it’s going to be a place where kids can come and they can just be themselves and that they can learn in the way that they need to learn so that they can grow and they can develop, and that we can help strengthen them and strengthen their families.” Missy Nash – Administrator, TE Learning Center, A Daycare through Experience Church

Part of this process was creating a space that kids cannot wait to come back to every single day, and that’s why they have partnered with Worlds of Wow out of Texas, where senior director Tiffany Becker helped design a colorful and inviting space.

”As we speak, they are in production of all of the elements. Like you’ll see some fun gears in bright colors and some decals and all kinds of incredible things.” Angel Regel – Executive Director, The Experience Church

Spots are already filling up, but the goal is to help alleviate the stress of finding childcare in the Ohio Valley, while providing a safe and fun environment.

”There’s such a disconnect, especially in those kids aged birth to five who have been born and raised up in this crazy pandemic. And we really just want to be here to help guide them, lead them, strengthen them through hope and discovery-based learning.” Missy Nash – Administrator, TE Learning Center, A Daycare through Experience Church

”At TE Church, one thing that we always say is, ‘Every number has a name, every name has a story, and every story matters to God’ – even these small little ones.” Angel Regel – Executive Director, The Experience Church

As mentioned, spots are filling up, but there are still plenty open and available.

You can sign your child up today at TE LEARNING CENTER.

In the coming days, you will also be able to find employment opportunities on their website, as they are currently looking for teachers, assistants, and so much more.