The heat and humidity have affected the growing season, says Ebbert Farms

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — When we think of summer, most people think of pools, sunshine, and even the fresh produce.

Most love the warmer weather but not everyone likes the summer showers that are a staple for farmers.

Ebbert’s Farm owner Jerry Ebbert said the lack of rainfall earlier this summer made it tough for their produce.

“We had a dry spell in June that affected some of the crop’s growth for just a couple of weeks.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

Then the rain came back with a punch.

“But we’ve had so much good rainfall for the past couple of weeks that things are looking really really good.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

Temperatures have been warmer than usual and we have received more rain than we normally would have, and that’s helped the crops.

“We worked tomatoes the other day and I couldn’t believe. I think they grew a foot tall in a week. Jerry Ebbert – Owner

The dreaded summer humidity may not be the most comfortable for us, but the fruits and vegetables love it.

“They grow faster with the humidity and heat. They have all the moisture that they need and all the heat units that they need and they’re really growing.” Jerry Ebbert – Owner

Lova Ebbert said their farmers market opened last week and people can’t seem to get enough fresh and local produce.

“This year was totally phenomenal. We had never seen anything like that before.” Lova Ebbert – Owner

She said they have a wide variety to choose from.

“We have tomatoes, we have corn, we have green beans, we have potatoes and cucumbers and zucchini, apples, peaches. Most of your summer fruits are available right now.” Lova Ebbert – Owner

This summer’s hotter weather has given us a better growing season.

So grab an ear of corn, or a bushel full.