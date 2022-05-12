ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — St. Clairsville Elementary music makers are presenting “The Lion King Kids.”

On Wednesday night, the third and fourth grade elementary students, who are part of the music ensemble, performed the school’s first ever musical.

The performance was outside at the St. Clairsville Amphitheater and it certainly was a beautiful evening weather-wise for the show stopping performance.

Director Eric Trio says the school’s version of the The Lion King is the perfect blend of the cartoon movie and the broadway performance.

Trio says it is a “must see” event.

They have learned in the last several weeks especially that everything is very fast paced in the world of performing arts especially as you’re learning to perform your very first musical. You’re performing on stage, of course they come right off stage they’re changing into different costumes, different props are moving around. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. This is the first time for a lot of them and they’re getting adjusted to that took some time, but boy are they shining now and it’s pretty much second nature to them. Eric Trio, “The Lion King Kids” Director

Trio says there are two more performances this weekend.

You can check out, “The Lion King Kids” show at 6 p.m. Friday and then again at 6 on Saturday evening.

Tickets can be purchased just before both performances on Friday and Saturday.

Each ticket costs $7 dollars.