The next famous author could be from Bellaire Elementary

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – There is a good chance that the next John Grisham, Stephen King or Tom Clancy could be from Belmont County.

Kindergarten and 1st grade students at Bellaire Elementary already have a leg up on the competition in the book publishing business.

Those students have been working hard on classroom books that were recently published by Student-Treasures Publishing LLC.

The kids were both authors and illustrators for the books. They had to write, edit and rewrite parts of the story.

On Friday the students celebrated the book launching with a red carpet event where some of them were able to read to their fellow student, teachers and administrators.

Our goal is to get students to read, so they really enjoyed reading, writing and drawing for their book that are being published. Ben Doyle, Principal, Bellaire Elementary

I just like all of it. Laila Wise, Published Author

My favorite part was like creating the people and drawing it and writing. Bowen Honeywell, Published Author

The Kindergarten students book is about the COVID epidemic, while The First Grade Class was what they want to be when they grow up. The books are dedicated to a former teacher who passed away from COVID-19.

The books are currently on sale to parents and can be purchased by contacting the school.