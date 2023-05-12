ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a car-crushing time Friday night as a world-famous monster truck made a pit stop in St. Clairsville.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Raminator raced to Thomas Garage on Mall Road to offer a spectacular presentation that the whole family could enjoy.

Spectators got to watch the Raminator crush some cars, and had the chance to meet driver Dan Agosh, as well as the Hall Brothers Racing Team. Of course fans also got to snap some photos of themselves with the famous vehicle.

The Hall Brothers Racing Team owns and operates the Ram monster trucks like the Raminator.

The racing team is based out of Champaign, Illinois.