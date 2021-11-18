The Salvation Army is looking for a few good bell ringers

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

The Belmont County Salvation Army kicked off their annual Christmas kettle campaign last week at the Ohio Valley Mall.

As they open more and more red kettle sites outside stores, they’re hoping that organizations, churches or school groups could volunteer to do a day of bell ringing, with each person taking a one-hour shift.

“If in that organization, they would have a schedule for each person that would want to go out, if they would just sit for one hour, we could have eight people cover the day, or have two people per kettle every hour, that would be amazing and we could have 16 people,” said Major Louis Patrick of the Belmont County Salvation Army. “Because at every single location, if we don’t have someone there, it’s a loss of money for us.”

To find out more about how you can help with the kettle campaign, call the Belmont County Salvation Army at (740) 676-6225.