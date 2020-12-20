The Twelve Pit Bulls of Christmas need loving, responsible homes

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) At the Belmont County Animal Shelter, they have an amazing supply of pit bulls.

In fact, they say they could do The Twelve Pit Bulls of Christmas….with a few extras!

They say these handsome American Staffordshire Terriers each have some unique quirks. Some aren’t good around cats. But they all love people.

Lisa Williams, animal shelter director, says these dogs are ready to be adopted:

“I know there’s homes out there for them. Responsible people who know the breed. Could take them in and give them a wonderful home. great with children and people. It’s usually another animal issue. So if anybody is interested or looking, go to our web site, our Facebook page and we’re on Petfinder also.

Williams says they’re really hoping to find forever homes for them for Christmas. She says they form a strong bond with their human family, they’re loyal and loving.

She says they just need a chance.