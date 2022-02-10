BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – When Wheeling was still part of Virginia, it was the site of a slave auction house.

Sometimes, abolitionists would buy slaves there to set them free in Belmont County.

They would raise funds prior and they would buy the slaves then take them to Ohio and free them. Kristina Estle, Curator and Director, Underground Railroad Museum

Then the Fugitive Slave Act made that illegal.

So, mostly they hid runaway slaves in the homes of sympathizers, in attics and basements. These were “stops” on the Underground Railroad.

How could they tell which house was safe?

The lawn jockey, now seen as a racist icon, was actually a help.

If he was painted green, it was a sign that it was safe ahead. If he was painted red, it meant danger.” Kristina Estle, Curator and Director, Underground Railroad Museum

There was one safe house above Martins Ferry.

When the runaway slaves would arrive at the cabin of Thomas Poynter, he would lead them up a ladder to the attic. Kristina Estle, Curator and Director, Underground Railroad Museum

When the slave owner set his tracking dogs on the scent, that ladder would have been sanitized.

Thomas Poynter’s wife would boil water and she would rinse the pegs of the ladder and then sprinkle them with cayenne pepper. Kristina Estle, Curator and Director, Underground Railroad Museum

These kinds of things were happening in 25 homes throughout Belmont County.

Two freed slaves helping others to freedom often pretended to be drunk.

They would go up to the slave auction block, act intoxicated so that no one would pay any attention to them and they would go directly to the slaves and relay information on where to go and who to look for. Kristina Estle, Curator and Director, Underground Railroad Museum

The safe houses were five to ten miles apart.

The “conductors” on the Underground Railroad put their own lives at risk to save and free others.

Other signs of a safe house were a lantern in an attic window, a blanket on the bushes or a different color smoke coming out of the chimney.