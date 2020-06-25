The wandering horse of Powhatan is now safe and sound

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) This horse was seen early this week walking on State Route 7 in downtown Powhatan, then along Little Captina Creek, on Cherry Lane, Brown’s Lane and across from the Dollar General.



She eluded her would-be rescuers at every turn for days.



Finally she was caught by a group of volunteers along with Belmont County Hoof and Paw Humane Agent Julie Larish.



Now the horse is relaxing at Larish’s farm and rescue near Jacobsburg.



The bay mare, estimated to be about two years old, is warming up to people, which leads Larish to believe she is “definitely not a wild horse.”



Larish says there is a herd of wild horses on a hilltop in Powhatan, but she says this horse is definitely not a member of that herd.



She says the horse has calmed down considerably since her capture.



Now Larish says she’d like the horse’s owner to come forward, but they will have some explaining to do before the horse is handed over.



Larish says they will need to be able to describe the horse in detail, including its distinctive markings plus several scars.



And they’ll have to explain why the animal was running free for days.



Hoof and Paw members say it’s not unusual for horse owners to become overwhelmed with the responsibilities, expenses and hard work involved, and to set a horse loose.



If no one claims the horse, or if an owner comes forward but is found to be negligent, the horse will be up for adoption.



Larish says she has already received adoption applications from three different individuals.

Larish can be reached at (610) 314-5203.