There are still people getting impatient about getting their COVID vaccine

And some people are showing up on mass vaccination days, even if they haven’t been called yet.



They ask to be put on Stand-By, and say they’re willing to wait to see if there’s a leftover dose at the end.



Belmont County’s Deputy Health Commissioner says that’s not the best idea.

Unfortunately, we don’t know if we have doses at the end, and if people get into that concept of well, we’re gonna show up and hope there’s something at the end, they might be disappointed and be upset because they didn’t get the shot. It’s much better to have an appointment. Because if we call you and say you have an appointment, you have a dose. So when you’re showing up, you are getting that dose, there is no question. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They don’t refuse to allow stand-by’s.



But they don’t encourage it either.



They say it’s best to wait until you get an appointment