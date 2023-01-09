ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — For a third year in a row, one organization in the Ohio Valley is helping you get rid of your real Christmas tree.

The Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District is taking the real trees then they say they’ll repurpose them for wildlife habitat.

District Program Administrator Hannah Carpenter says they sink the trees to the bottom of ponds for the fish habitat while they make brush piles for the rabbit habitat in an effort to give back.

Carpenter says you can drop off your real trees behind the Belmont Soil and Water Conservation District’s building located at 130 West Main Street in St. Clairsville through January 27.

She says they are collecting real trees only, no artificial trees.