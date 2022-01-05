There is more demand for home COVID test kits than supply

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Home COVID test kits are in high demand, but in short supply.

At the Belmont County Health Department, they received a shipment of 588 home test kits on Monday. By Tuesday, they were gone. Health officials say people are using the home tests but not following through by notifying the health department about the results.

If they test positive, again we’ve been telling them to contact us to let us know that you’ve tested positive. We can enter you into the system and we can also get you a letter that you can show your employer on why you’re not at work. Contact us. We cannot get them a letter for their work, to be off that long. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Health Department

He urges people not to test themselves every week–just to do a test if they have symptoms. Drive-through testing is offered weekdays outside East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry and outside the former OVMC in Wheeling.