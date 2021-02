ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) —

Tomorrow is Ash Wednesday.



And in the era of COVID, all things are different.



So Thoburn United Methodist Church in St. Clairsville is offering drive-through ashes.



Pastor Tom Jones says he first saw this idea years ago while visiting Florida.



He saw a sign on Ash Wednesday that said “Free Coffee and Drive-Through Ashes.”



And at the time, he thought it was funny.