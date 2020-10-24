There’s a brand new Halloween event for kids, adults and their pets.

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Thursday October 29, the Belmont County Animal Shelter will hold a Trick Or Treat Night.

First, they’ll make sure all the shelter’s dogs and cats are tucked in their beds inside the shelter.

Then the humans will step outside for a Halloween party.

The Wood Fired Pizza Company will have their food truck on site.

And kids, adults and their own pets will have a chance for some Halloween fun.

“I probably have about 14 trophies for adults, children and pets,” said Candace Fleagane, shelter volunteer. “Your pets are welcome if they are well behaved and on a leash. We will have a sand art station so kids can fill bottles of sand with different colors. And we will have bags of candy for the children and homemade dog biscuits for the dogs.”

She said Sheriff Dave Lucas will stop in with his puppy, Loki.

And one of the deputies will stop by to demonstrate the skills of his K-9.

It’s 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29 outside the Belmont County Animal Shelter.

Admission is free.

It’s not a fund-raiser or an adoption event.

It’s just a Halloween party.