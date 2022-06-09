BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
Approximately one out of every eight new mothers experiences postpartum depression.
Symptoms can include persistent sadness, trouble forming a bond with the baby and feelings of guilt or hopelessness.
The Belmont County Health Department is starting a postpartum depression support group.
Health officials say they have determined there is a need.
“We did some surveys in the community among women of childbearing age and also providers like physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists and other health care professionals. It was determined there is a need because there are women who, after having a baby, are suffering from postpartum depression and really need some support.”
The group will meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Behavioral Solutions in St. Clairsville.
Two certified leaders will facilitate the sessions.
You can register by calling the health department at (740) 695-1202, Extension 140.