There’s no snow in the forecast, but ODOT’s getting ready

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Each of the 23 trucks in ODOT’s Belmont County fleet got a 150-point inspection.

They checked everything from wipers and washer fluid to brakes and chains to plows and salt spinners.

This year’s ODOT slogan is a reminder to the driving public: Ice and snow, take it slow.

“We just ask that you leave yourself plenty of time to reach that destination,” said Lauren Borell, ODOT public information officer. “If you do come upon one of our plow trucks, please remember to give them plenty of room. These trucks are big, they’re heavy and they don’t stop very easily. We need you as drivers to do your part to give them plenty of room if you’re following behind them and just be careful out there and take your time.”

The plows this year are painted by school students and prison inmates.

Officials say there’s no salt shortage this year.

They stocked up in July, and they’re at full capacity.

That’s 15,000 tons of road salt.

That sounds like a lot, but they’ve got a lot of plowing to do.

They have 706 miles of roads to clear, and 213 bridges.