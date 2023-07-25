BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF)

The Undo’s Upper Ohio Valley Italian Heritage Festival is just days away.

And in Bellaire, the Sons of Italy members are hard at work.

They started with more than 3,000 pounds of pork, and they have created more than 7,200 spicy sausage links that are now in the chiller.

This weekend, they’ll be one of the hottest commodities at the festival, grilled with onions and sweet peppers on a soft Italian bun.

Those Italian sausage sandwiches are extremely popular and they have a big following.

“If we made sausage 12 times a year, we’d sell out 12 times a year,” said Bill Ault, Sons of Italy president. “We never have any left over. People come from all over. I’ve heard people say they came for the sausage. That’s why they came to the festival.”

It is their biggest fundraiser of the year.

It’s how they keep their organization running.

They say it’s a labor of love, and they couldn’t do it without their many dedicated volunteers.