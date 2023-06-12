Could you guess what cafeteria is the best in Ohio?

If you guessed the one that’s in the Ohio Valley, you would be correct.

Mehlman’s Cafeteria in Belmont County, St. Clairsville, Ohio was ranked the best cafeteria in Ohio by Mashed.com.

Mashed says, ” Ohio’s Mehlman Cafeteria brings a taste of wholesome country fare to the small city of St. Clairsville where it has reached near-landmark status. The patterned wallpaper in the accent-lit dining room gives it an old-school look, and the low prices of the cafeteria items also harken back to an earlier time. Mehlman Cafeteria makes no bones about serving classics (cole slaw and tapioca pudding are present) on the steam table line. Diners seeking comfort food will enjoy the fried chicken and sides.”

The founder, Mary Mehlman Dietrich, opened her first eatery in Wheeling, WV at the YWCA in 1961 offering cooked take-out dishes. Then, Mary, her son (Fred), and daughter-in-law (Mary Jo) opened a cafeteria at the Catholic Women’s League.

In 1966, Mary Mehlman bought a former motel on U.S. 40 in St. Clairsville, OH and moved the cafeteria.

Currently, Mary’s grandson, Jay Mehlman, is the president and handles the day-to-day operations.

Mehlman’s is open Wednesday – Sunday: 11:00 am – 7:00 pm and is located at 51800 National Road, St. Clairsville, Ohio 43950.