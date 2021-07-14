Vet Voices

Crime Stoppers to feature missing Belmont County couple

Belmont County
Posted: / Updated:

The next installment of Love OV’s Crimestoppers airs tomorrow on their Facebook page. 

This month’s episode is following the disappearance of Belmont County residents Brian Goff and Joni Davis.  

The couple vanished after leaving the Pizza Hut in St. Clairsville in 2018. 

They were never heard from again.  

Crimestoppers producer Nick Nash said close relatives will be involved with this installment.  

“We’re going to be discussing the case.  We’re talking with law enforcement as well as Joni’s family. We’ll be speaking with Joni’s sister Jackie and her husband Paul just about the disappearance.  Just to find out who Brian and Joni were and what exactly happened that day.” 

Nick Nash – Producer 

If you have any information on this or any other case, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 877-TIPS-4-US. 

