‘‘Tis the season for thunder, lightning, high winds and flash floods”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At the Belmont County EMA, they always remind people that June 21-27 is lightning safety awareness week.

They say late spring and early summer is when they often see all kinds of severe weather, noting that June 14 was the 30th anniversary of the tragic Wegee and Pipe Creek flash floods that killed 26 people.

Belmont County EMA Deputy Director Glenn Trudo says since the inception of Lightning Safety Awareness Week in 2001, lightning deaths have dropped from 50 per year to 30 or less. He says already this year, three people have died from lightning strikes.

Trudo said some people mistakenly believe they can hide under a tree, which is extremely dangerous. He adds there’s no place outdoors that’s safe in a storm.

Trudo urges homeowners to secure all outdoor items in case of sudden high winds, so they don’t become projectiles. And he urges everyone to make listening to the weather report part of your day.

He reminds everyone of the slogan: “When thunder roars, go indoors.”