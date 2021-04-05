To laminate or not laminate? That is the question!

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 file photo, a county health department worker fills out a vaccination record card before administering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to emergency medical workers and healthcare personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. The first coronavirus vaccines in the U.S. require two shots taken weeks apart, and you’ll be given a record card so you know when to go back for the second dose. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Health officials have been stressing the need to keep your vaccination record card.



But should you laminate it?



Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul checked the CDC’s latest word on that, and explains.



He says if you are getting the two-dose vaccine (either Pfizer or Moderna), don’t laminate it until after your second shot, so it can be completely filled out by the health care professional giving the shot.



But after that, he says it’s fine to laminate it, if you’d like.



He advises other ways of retaining the information, in case your card is lost or stolen.



“You can take a picture of it, and email the picture to yourself,” Sproul said.



He said it may become necessary to produce your proof of vaccination in the future for travel or admission to certain venues, so it’s best to keep your card, just in case.