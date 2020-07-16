Tourism Council finds fun ways to engage people even during the COVID 19 crisis

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Even when things are not happening, people can experience them virtually.



Three thousand people have taken the Tourism Council’s virtual tours of everything from the county’s museums to the historic National Road.



Tourism Executive Director Barb Balint updated county commissioners about the opportunities, saying she recently got a big surprise.



As she was watching Governor Mike DeWine’s news conference recently, she couldn’t believe her ears.



He revealed that he’s a big fan of Belmont County’s virtual puzzles, and he even gave detailed instructions on how to log on and do them.



Balint said after that, they were swamped with requests.



“It’s unbelievable the amount of brochures we’re mailing out because people want to know where that covered bridge is,” she noted. “They want to visit the Underground Railroad Museum. They want to know where the Blaine Bridge is.”



They even found fun ways to measure social distancing.



They’re asking how many Kirke’s ice cream cones it would take to make six feet.

Or how many Gulla’s hot dogs.



Or Dickinson’s Longhorn cattle.



You can check it out on visitbelmontcounty.com