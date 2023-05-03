A diner in Belmont County, Ohio will now be allowed to sell alcohol after a town voted for the levy on Election Day.

Newellstown Diner in St.Clairsville, Ohio was on the election ballot on Tuesday, May 2 to start serving alcohol at its establishment.

The diner was on the ballot for two different levies, one for the right to sell alcohol on regular business days and another levy to sell alcohol on Sundays.

Both levies passed.

The town voted 29 yes- 18 no to sell alcohol at the Newellstown Diner Monday-Saturday and voted 27-20 to sell alcohol at the Newellstown Diner on Sunday.