Traffic Stop In St. Clairsville Leads To Foot Chase/ Felony Arrest

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- A traffic stop early this morning, had St. Clairsville police chasing a subject.

St. Clairsville Police pulled over a vehicle in front of St. Clairsville High School for an operating registration plate light.

The St. Clairsville Police Officer stated that he smelled an order of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

When asked to open the center console, St. Clairsville Police say they observed a baggie of marijuana inside.

Police say after the man exited the vehicle he shoved off an officer and began to run toward Pizza Shack.

St. Clairsville Police say they were able to eventually grab hold of the man and advised he would get tased if he did not comply.

William Hinton was arrested and police say he admitted to having marijuana.

Police searched the areas where Hinton ran and say they found a firearm (Bersa .380, loaded with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine.)

According to St. Clairsville Police, Hinton said the gun was his sisters and he threw it down while running.

Police say they found more marijuana in Hinton’s pockets and also in the vehicle.

Hinton is currently in the Belmont County Jail.