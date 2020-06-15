Traffic stop leads to two men arrested in Belmont County on drug charges

St.Clairsville, OH. (WTRF)- A traffic stop in Bridgeport, OH lead to the arrest of two men by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say, Kenneth Donlvn Tae Campbell of Euclid, Ohio, and Michael Twite of Shadyside, OH, has outstanding warrants out of Washington, PA, and also in Medina and Summit counties in Ohio.

During the traffic stop, deputy Schwarck sized approximately 17 grams of heroin/fentanyl and almost $900 in cash.

Campbell was arrested on charges of trafficking in drugs F-2, possession of heroin F-2, and an outstanding warrant out of the Cleveland area for an aggravated robbery involving a firearm.

Kenneth Donlvn Tae Campbell

Twite was arrested for charges of possession of heroin.

Michael Twite

Both Campbell and Twite were transported to Belmont County Jail without incident.

K-9 Cooper also assisted on this traffic stop.

