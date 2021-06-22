TRANSFERS WELCOME! Wheeling University and Belmont College push competition aside and sign partnership

A rare agreement now makes it so that a registered nurse with an associate's from Belmont can seamlessly get a bachelor's at Wheeling

BELMONT, OH (WTRF) — A new partnership was just signed between two of the biggest higher education facilities in our area!

Presidents from Wheeling University and Belmont College say it’s time to not compete for student but instead run a relay. Transferring credits just became encouraged

Dr. Gasparro and I have been friends for years. And we see it as an ability to further our missions by working together. To collaborate rather than to compete. Ginny Favede, President of Wheeling University

Nursing students can now complete their associate degree at Belmont and transfer to Wheeling to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Or another field, students from Belmont, who get an associate of Science in Mental Health can now transfer to Wheeling and earn their Bachelor’s in Psychology.

These two transfer agreements signed Tuesday hope to keep costs down.

Favede adds it comes at a time when health care worker are desperately needed around the valley.

And Belmont College’s Dr. Gasparro says this uncommon transfer agreement will keep nurses and mental health workers in our area.

“It’s rare. It is rare at that level but it’s still very rare at the non-we-didn’t-know-each-other-for-years level.” Dr. Paul Gasparro, Belmont College President

It’s already been the path some have taken. For example, this is the replicated path the Director of Nursing at Belmont College took.

“It will absolutely will be easier because Wheeling University is accepting our RN credits here, in their entirety. Plus, some of their students can take their liberal arts courses here.” Karolyn Fox, Director of Nursing at Belmont College

Fox graduated from Belmont College with an associate degree in nursing. She became a practicing registered nurse. She then attended Wheeling University while an RN and got her BSN.

Both presidents from different sides of the river agree this is only the beginning for partnerships in the future.