BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Dog Park is another step closer to opening.

Thursday, the LaRoche Tree Service trimmed several trees in and around the park.

Construction on the facility began this summer, and already the fences and gates are installed, water service is complete and amenities including benches for pet owners are in place. Now the trees that will provide shade for people and pets alike have been cared for.