BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The Belmont County Dog Park is another step closer to opening.
Thursday, the LaRoche Tree Service trimmed several trees in and around the park.
Construction on the facility began this summer, and already the fences and gates are installed, water service is complete and amenities including benches for pet owners are in place. Now the trees that will provide shade for people and pets alike have been cared for.
“We really felt like we are in an opportunity to give back to the community. And we really pride ourselves on doing the right thing. So we’re out here today trimming some nearby trees making it a little bit safer for everyone to bring their little furry pets.”Cody LaRoche
LaRoche Tree Service