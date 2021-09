BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF)-A Saint Clairsville man accused of rape of a child is on trial.

Greg Carter’s facing five counts of felony rape of children… all allegedly younger than 13.

Belmont County Sheriff’s detectives first learned of the alleged crimes by a family member close to the victims.

The trial started with opening statements, followed by witness testimony. It continues tomorrow morning at 8:30.

7 News will update you as we follow this case.