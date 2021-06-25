Trinity Health System Kidz Zone bringing back the fun in 2021

Countdown to the 4th of July

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – How long has it been since you’ve taken your kids to a playground?

Probably a while—but Trinity Health System is ready to bring back the family-friendly fun.

Today was the ribbon-cutting for their Kidz Zone at the Ohio Valley Mall.

It’s a soft play area that’s been redesigned as a place to let children play and parents relax.

The celebration continues tomorrow with Black Panther and Peppa Pig making special appearances in the afternoon.

And that’s not counting the games, music and activities planned by local organizations.

Bring the kids and come check it out starting at noon.