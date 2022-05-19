Trinity Health System announced on Thursday that they are expanding in the Belmont County community.

St.Clairsville will be home to the new ‘neighborhood hospital’. The new hospital will be built on the site of the former NAPA Auto Parts store.

Trinity plans to break ground in St.Clairsville for the new hospital in the Summer of 2022 with plans to open the hospital in two years.

The new hospital will feature 24-hour ER service.

It was announced that the new hospital will have two operating rooms with new CT and X-Ray services.

There will also be overnight beds for patients and in and outpatient services.

Trinity stated there will also be a transfer service agreement made so that patients in need of greater care can be sent to another hospital.

There will be a $12M construction cost to fund the hospital and Trinity plans to get funds from the federal government to establish a new hospital in Belmont County.