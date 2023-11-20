ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio – Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Tyler Burd was selected as the 2023 Trooper of the Year at the St. Clairsville Post.

The selection of Trooper Burd, 34, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2023.

Fellow officers stationed at the St. Clairsville post chose Trooper Burd based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers and the public.

Trooper Burd is now in contention for District and State Trooper of the Year Awards.

Trooper Burd is originally from Connellsville, Pennsylvania and is a graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He also graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor degree in criminal justice.

He joined the 155th Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in 2013 and was appointed to the St. Clairsville Post in 2014.

He lives in St. Clairsville with his fiancee and son.

