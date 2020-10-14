Troopers investigating fatal crash in Belmont County

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF)- Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Belmont County.



Authorities say 54-year-old Michael Lemasters of Powhatan was traveling northbound on State Route 149 on his Harley Davidson when he crossed center lines and was hit by another vehicle.



Lemasters was pronounced dead at the scene.



The other driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was released shortly afterward.



Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor.