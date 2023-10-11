BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – Bellaire was met with some iconic visitors like Barbies, superheroes, cartoon characters, monsters and more for the Bellaire Planning Commission’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ – one of the first of the Halloween season.

Every corner of Bellaire City Park is PACKED with some pretty iconic characters like Barbie, Spider-Man, SpongeBob and many more for Bellaire’s annual ‘Trunk or Treat!’

The idea of ‘Trunk-or-Treat’ grew in popularity a few years ago as a safer alternative to trick-or-treating, where participants dress up and decorate the open trunks of their cars and pass out candy.

The line of Trunk-or-Treaters wrapped around the square and everyone was ready for all of the treats, and even some tricks along the way.

”Just coming here for fun, you know, to Trunk or Treat with people. It’s a fun place here.” Brahm Wise – Bellaire Trunk or Treater

”It really shows how many people are in the town of Bellaire and how many people are willing to come out and support.” Vanessa Zelkowski – Bellaire Trunk or Treater

They usually expect between 400 to 600 Trunk-or-Treaters each year and this year did not disappoint.

