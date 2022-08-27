ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — If you’re ready to escape the world for an hour or two, Exvrience in St. Clairsville is ready to hand you a headset.

A new virtual reality arcade lets you break out of undersea prisons, shoot bows and arrows, and take out zombies, all in the same room.

The ambitious concept had its ribbon cutting earlier today and is already wired up for individual and group gaming.

The young entrepreneurs behind the project say it’s the future of video entertainment.

You can see if you’re ready to step inside the game at the Ohio Valley Mall complex.