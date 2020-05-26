Two are busted in St.C over holiday weekend for allegedly trafficking in meth and heroin

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) St. Clairsville Police and the Belmont County Major Crimes Unit conducted an extensive drug trafficking investigation that produced significant changes, according to St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz.
He says Meghan Funkhouser, 33, of St. Clairsville and Billie Clark, 28, of Oklahoma, are charged with drug trafficking and drug possession, after an investigation turned up meth, heroin, and fentanyl.
He says officers are seeing increasing amounts of meth in the area, and they’re pleased to conclude this investigation with serious felony charges on both individuals.
