The two Bellaire men charged with severely beating another man were in court Thursday.

22-year-old Sherman Leasure and 47-year-old Richard West III are facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping.



West had a preliminary hearing and was bound over to the grand jury.

Leasure’s charges were dismissed, but only temporarily.

Because he was out on parole at the time of the attack, there is a “hold” on him, so he will remain in jail, and face those charges again soon.

“Both cases will be presented to next month’s grand jury and that will be on August 2. So both of these individuals will have their cases before the grand jury and we do expect indictments in both cases, again given the nature of the offense, the severity of the injuries suffered by our victim in this case.” Kevin Flanagan

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was initially in critical condition with extensive injuries. He has now been released from the hospital.



Authorities say the suspects allegedly broke into his house, robbed him, beat him with several objects and left him lying there.