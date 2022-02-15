Wheeling Police arrested two people in unrelated incidents last week on several felony and misdemeanor charges, including child endangerment.

The first incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 10 when police say they were notified of a three-vehicle crash on the Monument Place Bridge in Elm Grove.

Police say they discovered the at-fault driver, Jessi Baker, 28 of Bellaire, Ohio was intoxicated and had two children in the car.

Police say they arrested Baker, who had a BAC of .357 and charged her with two felony counts of child neglect with the risk of injury.

Wheeling PD said no one was seriously hurt in the crash.

Baker is in the Northern Regional Jail and later arraigned by a magistrate who set bond $5,000.

The second incident occurred around 9:40 a.m., Feb. 12 in the 900 block of Main Street where police initiated a traffic stop for a motorist showing signs of impairment.

Wheeling PD says when the officer approached the car, they found a young child in the rear seat.

After further investigation, Wheeling police said they found several pills inside the car and determined the driver, Sheena Beal, 35 of Martins Ferry, Ohio was impaired and placed her under arrest.

She was charged with DUI, possession of a controlled substance and not having a license.

She was taken to jail and later arraigned by a magistrate who set bond at $2,100.

(A mugshot of Sheena Beal was not made available)