BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — 7NEWS reporter Taylor Long is on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Route 40 in St. Clairsville by Sheetz across from the Ohio Valley Plaza.

HAPPENING NOW: Two car crash on RT 40 in Belmont County near the Sheetz. Cumberland Trail EMS is on scene. One car looks to be blocking a part of the intersection @WTRF7News. pic.twitter.com/xhjLyegyJQ — Taylor Long (@TaylorLongNews) March 5, 2022

One car is partially blocking the intersection.

Cumberland Trail EMS is on scene.

We are working to gather more details about this incident. Stay with 7NEWS and WTRF.com for updates.