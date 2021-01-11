Two men are jailed In Belmont County after waiting hours before reporting friend’s overdose

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) The call came in to Bellaire Police at 3:15 p.m. Sunday.



A man had reportedly overdosed.



But when officers arrived, Police Chief Dick Flanagan says the two men with the victim were evasive, uncooperative and giving conflicting stories.



He said the men, at 355 19th Street, “did not answer even the most basic questions truthfully.”

The Belmont County deputy coroner was called in, and he recognized advanced signs of rigor mortis.



“This man had been dead for quite a while, perhaps six to eight hours,” said Chief Flanagan.



Now 56-year-old James Damico and 47-year-old Jamie Cole are charged with failure to report a death as well as obstructing official business and possession of schedule I and II drugs.



“They had been with him the entire time and never rendered aid,” said Flanagan. “I’m sure that man considered them their friend. But they didn’t help him when it could have saved his life.”