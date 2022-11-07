Two suspects in the shots fired incident in Bellaire Sunday evening have been apprehended.

Bellaire Police Chief Dick Flanagan says one male suspect was located by the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department on Pinch Run, allegedly with meth in his possession.

A second male suspect, according to Chief Flanagan, was located at the Pine Lake Trailer Court in St. Clairsville, allegedly in possession of drugs.

Flanagan says both were charged with drug possession but he said they may eventually be charged in connection with the shots fired incident.

He said two shots were fired at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of Monroe Street, and they were not simply fired into the air.

“They were shooting directly at a woman and her grandson,” said Flanagan. “It was an ongoing issue between two parties that escalated as the week went on.”

Longwell

Donald Longwell III was charged with Possession of Crack, and 2 counts of possession of drugs schedule 1 and 2.

Mazik

Patrick Mazik is charged with possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of controlled substance and failure to comply with a police officer