Two other Martins Ferry officers disciplined after racist Facebook post

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) There’s a follow-up to the story of the Martins Ferry Police officer who was terminated after posting a racist joke on Facebook.



You may recall there were two other officers who “liked” that post, and they were being investigated.



City officials confirm those two officers have been disciplined.



They say the discipline imposed was in accordance with their union contract guidelines.

The type of discipline was not given to 7News at this moment.

Stick with 7News for any updates.